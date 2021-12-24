Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Temps climb as Santa nears

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - While Rudolph is always welcome here in the East, his bright red nose won’t be necessary this year as skies remain clear. The area of high pressure that arrived yesterday will hang near the coast over the next few days. Winds will shift to the southwest as the low slides eastward, sending our temperatures back above average today and Christmas Day. Highs will reach the low 60s this afternoon and the upper 60s by Christmas afternoon.

A dry cold front will try to move in Sunday night into Monday, but until then, clouds will be absent. The front will knock about five degrees off our daytime highs, keeping us above average through the last week of December. Rain will hold off until next Friday.

Friday (Christmas Eve)

Sunny and milder. High 60°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Saturday (Christmas Day)

Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. High 68. Wind: SW 10.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and comfortable. High 64°.

