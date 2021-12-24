Advertisement

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Temps climb as Santa nears

The chill will be gone by Christmas Day with temperatures climbing into the 60s
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist(WITN)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - While Rudolph is always welcome here in the East, his bright red nose won’t be necessary this year as skies remain clear. The area of high pressure that arrived yesterday will hang near the coast over the next few days. Winds will shift to the southwest as the low slides eastward, sending our temperatures back above average today and Christmas Day. Highs will reach the low 60s this afternoon and the upper 60s by Christmas afternoon.

A dry cold front will try to move in Sunday night into Monday, but until then, clouds will be absent. The front will knock about five degrees off our daytime highs, keeping us above average through the last week of December. Rain will hold off until next Friday.

Friday (Christmas Eve)

Sunny and milder. High 60°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Saturday (Christmas Day)

Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. High 68. Wind: SW 10.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and comfortable. High 64°.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kinston police officer was involved in a single vehicle crash Thursday.
Kinston police officer involved in single-car crash
Greenville Police said these two are responsible for stealing bank cards and going on a...
Police work to ID pair they said went on Greenville spending spree with stolen cards
A home was destroyed Thursday morning by a fire in Martin County.
Martin County home destroyed by fire
Joey Casias was a 38-year-old UPS driver and father of three. He is being remembered as a...
Father fatally shot trying to stop burglar breaking into neighbor’s car
K-9 Loki, Briana Mclaurin & Lasheria Cole
POLICE: 5 pounds of marijuana found during Highway 70 traffic stop

Latest News

Managing personal finances after the holidays
Managing personal finances after the holidays
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Warming and sunny through holiday weekend
Managing personal finances after the holidays
Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago,...
4 people injured after shooting at Chicago-area mall