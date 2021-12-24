Advertisement

Camp Lejeune troops carry food seven miles for kids in need

Troops carry food seven miles for kids in need.
Troops carry food seven miles for kids in need.(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Marines carried 40-pound-packs for seven miles to donate food for kids in need on Thursday.

The 2nd Reconasaince Battalion from Camp Lejeune held a Ruck Run for Onslow County’s United Way Children Healthy Eating on Weekends (CHEW) program to donate canned goods, non-perishables, and other food items for more than 900 food-insecure children and their families over the holidays.

“You know some of these Marines they’ve been through probably some of these same experiences in their own communities. It’s just a way that we want to give back to say we’ve been there and even if we haven’t, still it’s the right thing to do,” said Sgt. Maj. Joseph Mendez of the 2nd Recon Battalion.

“Without this backpack they would not eat you know this doesn’t just feed these children it feeds your families as well but to be able to see our military give back it’s the best experience ever,” said Shelley Kieweg, CHEW program coordinator.

This partnership started 4 years ago and has continued with 2nd Reconasaince Battalion and other Battalions at Camp Lejeune every year.

The CHEW program provides backpacks of food to 900 children each weekend. CHEW currently serves 35 schools in Onslow County.

The CHEW bags are sent home every Friday and consist of 2 breakfasts, 2 lunches, 2 dinners, 2 fruits, and 2 snacks to sustain the children over a weekend.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-9 Loki, Briana Mclaurin & Lasheria Cole
POLICE: 5 pounds of marijuana found during Highway 70 traffic stop
Greenville Police said these two are responsible for stealing bank cards and going on a...
Police work to ID pair they said went on Greenville spending spree with stolen cards
Greenville porch pirate
VIDEO: DO YOU KNOW ME? Greenville police looking for porch pirate
Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.
Deputies working with state, federal partners to determine if QVC fire was arson
Officer Mia Goodwin was a mother to three children and had recently returned to work from...
‘The profession hurts’: CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin dies in crash on I-85 in Charlotte, days after return from maternity leave

Latest News

Altering holiday plans due to Omicron variant of COVID
Omicron less contagious, local health experts remain concerned
COVID-19 at-home test kit shortage hit local nonprofits
COVID-19 at-home test kit shortage hit ENC nonprofits
Troops carry food seven miles for kids in need
Troops carry food seven miles for kids in need
Kinston police officer involved in single-car crash
Kinston police officer involved in single-car crash