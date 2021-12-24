Advertisement

Biden, first lady visit hospitalized kids on Christmas Eve

First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden visit children at Children's National Hospital on...
First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden visit children at Children's National Hospital on Christmas Eve.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden brought some Christmas Eve cheer to hospitalized children who aren’t well enough to go home for holidays.

It’s longstanding tradition for first ladies to visit Children’s National Hospital at Christmastime, but Joe Biden’s visit on Friday was a surprise. It marked the first time that a sitting president had joined the fun, the White House said.

The Bidens are set to help a group of children making lanterns as part of a winter craft project. Jill Biden will also sit by the Christmas tree and read “Olaf’s Night Before Christmas” to the kids. Video of her reading will also be shown in patient rooms throughout the hospital.

The Walt Disney Co. provided copies of the book for each patient so they can follow along with the first lady, the White House said. Each book includes a White House bookmark designed by her office.

The annual tradition of a hospital visit by the first lady dates to Bess Truman, who served in the role from 1945-1953.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kinston police officer was involved in a single vehicle crash Thursday.
Kinston police officer involved in single-car crash
Greenville Police said these two are responsible for stealing bank cards and going on a...
Police work to ID pair they said went on Greenville spending spree with stolen cards
A home was destroyed Thursday morning by a fire in Martin County.
Martin County home destroyed by fire
Joey Casias was a 38-year-old UPS driver and father of three. He is being remembered as a...
Father fatally shot trying to stop burglar breaking into neighbor’s car
K-9 Loki, Briana Mclaurin & Lasheria Cole
POLICE: 5 pounds of marijuana found during Highway 70 traffic stop

Latest News

FILE - The Washington National Cathedral is seen at dawn in Washington on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021....
Many US churches canceling in-person Christmas services
Carter the Kangaroo died at the hands of a neighbor, his owner said.
Neighbor said man killed his pet kangaroo, alleging it attacked his wife
Delta is facing staffing issues and bad weather, forcing cancellation of some flights.
Airlines cancel Christmas flights due to COVID staffing shortages
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is wrapping gifts for donations at the Greenville Mall...
Humane society wrapping those last minute gifts at Greenville Mall for donations
Someone pointed a gun at the lawmaker and took her SUV as she was getting ready to leave a...
Rep. Scanlon talks about carjacking