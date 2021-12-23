Unvaccinated ECU students living on campus subject to reentry testing after holidays

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU students living on campus that are not vaccinated for COVID-19 will need to get tested for the virus when returning from fall break in January.

The university said that residential students who are fully vaccinated or within a 90-day window from a positive COVID-19 test will not be subject to the reentry testing requirements.

ECU said that they will be offering reentry testing on campus January 6th through the 9th.

The university said it will continue its weekly surveillance testing for the next semester for students who have not been exempted as well as employees who attested to not being vaccinated.

Chancellor Philip Rogers said on December 14th that at the end of the prior week the campus achieved an 80% vaccination rate, with 88% of employees attesting to being vaccinated.

ECU said that the deadline for employees who work in clinical settings to comply with a vaccine mandate announced in September was December 1st. The university said that H.R. would be reaching out to management of the employees who did not meet that deadline to discuss next steps.

With respect to President Biden’s executive order mandating vaccines for federal contractors, the university said it has paused implementation following a December 7th nationwide injunction of the mandate.

