Advertisement

Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of documents

FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 2021.(AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump turned to the Supreme Court Thursday in a last-ditch effort to keep documents away from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Trump’s attorneys argued in their petition to the Supreme Court that “both the Constitution and the Presidential Records Act give former Presidents a clear right to protect their confidential records from premature dissemination. This case presents a clear threat to that right.”

A federal appeals court ruled against Trump two weeks ago, but prohibited documents held by the National Archives from being turned over before the Supreme Court has a chance to weigh in. Trump appointed three of the nine justices.

Trump sued the House Jan. 6 committee and the National Archives to stop the White House from allowing the release of documents related to the insurrection. Trump is claiming that as a former president he has right to assert executive privilege over the records, arguing that releasing them would damage the presidency in the future.

But President Joe Biden determined that the documents were in the public interest and that executive privilege should therefore not be invoked. The documents include presidential diaries, visitor logs, speech drafts, handwritten notes “concerning the events of January 6″ from the files of former chief of staff Mark Meadows, and “a draft Executive Order on the topic of election integrity,” the Archives has said.

The House committee has said the records are vital to its investigation into the run-up to the deadly riot that was aimed at overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-9 Loki, Briana Mclaurin & Lasheria Cole
POLICE: 5 pounds of marijuana found during Highway 70 traffic stop
Greenville porch pirate
VIDEO: DO YOU KNOW ME? Greenville police looking for porch pirate
Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.
Deputies working with state, federal partners to determine if QVC fire was arson
Officer Mia Goodwin was a mother to three children and had recently returned to work from...
‘The profession hurts’: CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin dies in crash on I-85 in Charlotte, days after return from maternity leave
Homicide Arrest
Man arrested for 2020 homicide in Castalia

Latest News

Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
LIVE: Jury reaches outcome in Potter trial over Daunte Wright’s killing
A multi-vehicle crash closed portions of Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec....
Icy conditions cause massive pileups and closures of Wis. interstate
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The...
Jurors in the Elizabeth Holmes trial may take next week off
An explosion occurred inside an ExxonMobil facility overnight in Baytown, Texas.
Crews extinguish Texas refinery fire that left four injured
Author Joan Didion considers a question in her New York apartment, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2007,...
Joan Didion, peerless prose stylist, dies at 87