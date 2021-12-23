Advertisement

Senator Tillis writes Army secretary about Fort Bragg barracks conditions

Mold from a barracks room sent to U.S. Senator Thom Tillis' office(Sen. Thom Tillis' office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - A North Carolina U.S. Senator has sent a letter to the Army’s secretary asking for movement on better barracks conditions at Fort Bragg after his office was made aware of mold.

Senator Thom Tillis’ office said he’s asked Army Secretary Christine Wolmuth to address the issue.

“For example, in October 2020 soldiers of the 1st Special Forces Command soldiers, part of the Command’s 528th Special Operations Sustainment Brigade, were temporarily moved into alternate housing following an air quality test that revealed extensive mold damage in their barracks. Recently, a Fort Bragg soldier contacted our office with photo evidence of mold in his barracks that Bragg’s Department of Public Works (DPW) has stated they will not address,” Tillis said in a press release.

Fort Bragg is home to nearly 550,000 active duty servicemembers.

As the Army continues to undergo modernization and readiness enhancement efforts to prepare for Strategic Competition with near-peer competitors, Fort Bragg will remain singularly important as the “tip of the spear” for the Department of Defense. Therefore, I urge the Department of the Army to continue the ongoing effort to recapitalize barracks across the Army enterprise and address the conditions of the barracks immediately. Allowing soldiers to live in moldy and unsafe housing is a danger to country,” Tillis wrote.

You can read the full letter here.

