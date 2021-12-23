Police work to ID pair they said went on Greenville spending spree with stolen cards

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police are looking for help identifying two people they say are responsible for going on a spending spree after swiping banking cards.

Investigators said the pair in the surveillance pictures broke into several locked vehicles at the Bradford Creek Golf Course on November 19th and took banking and other financial cards.

The two went right to Best Buy on Greenville Boulevard and bought $3,000 worth of Apple iPads before heading to the nearby Walmart and purchasing $2,000 in Apple gift cards, police said.

We’re told the two were last seen on Memorial Drive heading toward Winterville.

If you have information, call police at 252-329-4179 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

