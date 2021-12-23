Advertisement

NFL running back Todd Gurley brings Christmas home to ENC

NFL running back Todd Gurley snaps a picture with kids during his charity event in Princeville, N.C.
NFL running back Todd Gurley snaps a picture with kids during his charity event in Princeville, N.C.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NFL running back Todd Gurley was in Eastern Carolina to give back to his community before Christmas.

Gurley started his career playing football at Tarboro High School before eventually making it to the pros and playing with the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons.

Outside of football, Gurley and his former Tarboro teammate, Jameon Willis, founded the Make a Difference Everyday Sports Foundation.

Today, that foundation filled the Tru Vegas Event Center in Princeville with 1,000 meals and toys for children.

“It means a lot obviously being from here and growing up here. Always having the community support and being here today. I don’t have a chance to come home often but to be back home today and get the love from everybody and being able to just give back,” Gurley said.

Gurley says he founded the M.A.D.E. foundation with the mission of supporting youth by focusing on their physical, social, and educational health.

