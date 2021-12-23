Advertisement

NCEL 12-22-2021

NCEL 12-22-2021
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville porch pirate
VIDEO: DO YOU KNOW ME? Greenville police looking for porch pirate
Governor Cooper pardons Kinston man for 1992 crime
Crews work to put out QVC fatal fire
QVC employee reacts to fatal fire, life that was lost
Kinston police seized drugs and guns during the arrest
Kinston police arrest 2 for gun, drug crimes
Ethan Price
Lenoir County deputy fired in 2020 arrested by SBI on child porn charge

Latest News

Nonprofit helps 4-year-old boy and family ahead of Christmas
NCEL 12-22-21
‘I was almost in tears,’ Howard Dudley reacts to pardon by Gov. Cooper
Powerball 12-22-21