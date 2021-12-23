Martin County home destroyed by fire

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Martin County couple is without a home they’ve lived in for 30 years after a fire destroyed it Thursday morning.

Crews were called shortly after 11:00 to the home on Thoroughfare Road in Martin County near the Beaufort County line.

The couple tell WITN that they were able to get out of the home without injury and that they are not sure what caused it at this time.

The pair said that their home is insured and that they will rebuild. They plan to stay with family in the meantime.

We’re told that Griffins, Williamston, and Bear Grass fire departments responded to the fire.

