Kinston police officer involved in single-car crash

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston Police officer was involved in a single-car crash Thursday night.

The Highway Patrol is at the scene on Highway 11 South about 8 miles outside of Kinston between Deep Run and Pink Hill.

Despite the heavy damage, a trooper at the scene told WITN that there were no serious injuries in the crash.

Kinston’s Interim Police Chief Jenee Spencer said the officer was taken to UNC Lenoir Health Care to be checked out.

Spencer tells us that the officer was on his way into work when the wreck happened.

One northbound lane was blocked as troopers investigate the crash.

