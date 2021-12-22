Advertisement

Stores quickly selling out of COVID at-home testing kits

Pharmacy Covid-19 at-home test kit
Pharmacy Covid-19 at-home test kit
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - COVID-19 at-home testing kits are becoming hard to find as Christmas approaches.

Shelves are empty at many stores and pharmacies in Greenville.

At Realo Drugs, pharmacist Brian Fulcher says they were well-stocked for the last 8 weeks, but as the Omicron variant emerged and the holidays approach, customers have been buying at-home test kits at a much faster pace.

Fulcher recommends calling several pharmacies or shopping online if you are in need of a kit.

“We’ll be surprised if we don’t sell out in the next day or two. We have 4 or 5 or 6 left and I understand they’re starting to get pretty narrow in the chains as well.”

Brian Fulcher, Realo Drugs pharmacist

Fulcher added that he believes the drug store will be well-stocked again after Christmas.

