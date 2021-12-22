Advertisement

State reports over 4,800 new COVID-19 cases; Onslow County reporting 4 more deaths

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Daily COVID-19 cases have reached a high not seen since September during the delta surge.

NCDHHS said Wednesday that there were 4,889 cases of the virus. The state hasn’t seen over 4,700 daily cases since September 29th during the delta surge.

Earlier this week, Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said North Carolina could see as many as 10,000 daily cases at the peak of the current omicron surge.

Health experts have said omicron is 2 to 3 times more contagious than delta and 4-6 times more contagious than the original COVID-19 strain. New case numbers out of South Africa where omicron was first identified is providing insight into infection trends as researchers believe they have passed their peak.

Hospitalizations in the state sit at 1,680 people.

The numbers come as Onslow County reports its number of active cases has nearly doubled in two weeks and that four more people have died.

The county said that two weeks ago active cases were at 235. They have now risen to 448.

Officials said that three of the people that died were under 65, and the fourth was over 65. All had underlying conditions.

Residents are encouraged to get vaccinated or boosted if eligible.

