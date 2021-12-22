Advertisement

The reasons for the slowest population growth since the birth of America

Who Dats can join a second-line parade to help set a Guinness World Record in New Orleans
(tcw-wvue)
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina demographer Michael Cline said he wasn’t entirely surprised to hear the United States’ population grew at a slower rate in 2021 than any other year since the founding of our nation.

“Probably not that low of a rate, but I was expecting it to be low, just because of the challenges we’ve had over the past couple of years with the pandemic,” Cline said.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, lower population growth has been a trend in the U.S. for several years because of declining births and net international migration.

“People are delaying marriage and having children to older ages,” Cline elaborated.

Cline said these situations were only intensified by the pandemic.

Cline explained that while net migration declined this year from the previous year too, it actually boosted numbers.

“In fact, if it weren’t for net migration we actually would have seen population loss because over the last year and a half we actually had more deaths than births. So, we actually had what we call a natural decline,” Cline said.

He continued, “Migration has benefited us in that we had more people moving in than moving out, but still that was a little bit less than previous timeframes.”

The demographer added that North Carolina is in a good position compared to other states.

However, North Carolinians could still face challenges as the baby boomer population ages with fewer young people to fill their positions.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Cooper pardons Kinston man for 1992 crime
Greenville porch pirate
VIDEO: DO YOU KNOW ME? Greenville police looking for porch pirate
Crews work to put out QVC fatal fire
QVC employee reacts to fatal fire, life that was lost
Kinston police seized drugs and guns during the arrest
Kinston police arrest 2 for gun, drug crimes
Ethan Price
Lenoir County deputy fired in 2020 arrested by SBI on child porn charge

Latest News

Officer Mia Goodwin was a mother to three children and had recently returned to work from...
‘The profession hurts’: CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin dies in crash on I-85 in Charlotte, days after return from maternity leave
Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.
Deputies working with state, federal partners to determine if QVC fire was arson
Greyson Mathew and family
Nonprofit helps 4-year-old boy and family ahead of Christmas
State reports over 4,800 new COVID-19 cases; Onslow County reporting 4 more deaths