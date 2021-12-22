Advertisement

POLICE: 5 pounds of marijuana found during Highway 70 traffic stop

K-9 Loki, Briana Mclaurin & Lasheria Cole
K-9 Loki, Briana Mclaurin & Lasheria Cole(New Bern Police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Two women are facing charges after police said several pounds of marijuana was found during a traffic stop.

New Bern Police said that Lasheria Cole, 24, and Briana Mclaurin, 21, both of Havelock, are charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Officials said officers stopped a vehicle for a headlight issue on Highway 70 near Country Club Road around 11:40 p.m. Monday.

Police said a search found more than 5 pounds of marijuana.

Both are being held under a $100,000 secured bond.

The case is still under investigation.

