Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How much snow would an inch of rain make?

Eastern NC usually gets a wet snow good for making a snowman
By Phillip Williams
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are entering prime time for snow in Eastern North Carolina, however with temperatures above average, the mere thought of snow seems preposterous. I remember many of our snows have happened a day after it was 70 degrees, so don’t give up hope on the season. Thinking of snow, do you know how much snow an inch of rain would make if it fell as snow. Let’s assume the ground is cold enough for the snow to stick.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Dec 22
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Dec 22(WITN)

The ratio of rain to snow can vary depending on temperature, but we have a rule of thumb for the ratio in Eastern NC which seems to fit nearly all snows here. Give it a little thought and see the answer below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Dec 22
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Dec 22(WITN)

Yes, an inch of rain would tranlate to 10 inches of snow if it all stuck to the ground. The ratio of 10 to 1 is common here. In regions where the air is very dry and cold, a powdery snow results and it can pile up higher than our typically, wet snow. - Phillip Williams

