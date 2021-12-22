Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Bright and brisk afternoon; A freeze tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Dry weather will blow in from the northwest giving us several dry days including the holiday weekend. Gusty northwest winds will cap the highs in the 50s Wednesday afternoon under sunny skies.

Colder air will find its way into the East, making Thursday and chilly day. Overnight lows Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be in the upper 20s with a similar temperature outlook for Thursday night into Friday morning. Daytime highs on Thursday will only reach the upper 40s, and any sort of a breeze will make it feel like the low to mid 40s.

We’ve got a big warm up coming for Christmas Day. Highs will jump to the mid to upper 60s Saturday under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Sorry kids, no snow this year. Next week appears to keep the above normal temperature trend going.

Christmas Day Forecast (WITN)

Wednesday

Becoming mostly sunny. Cool and breezy. High of 55°. Wind: NW-12 G18.

Wednesday Night

Clear and frosty cold. Low of 29°. Wind: N-4.

Thursday

Sunny and chilly. High 48°. Wind: N 5-10.

Friday (Christmas Eve)

Sunny and milder. High 59°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Saturday (Christmas Day)

Mostly to partly sunny and mild. High 68. SW 10

