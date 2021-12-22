Advertisement

Nonprofit helps 4-year-old boy and family ahead of Christmas

Greyson Mathew and family
Greyson Mathew and family(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina nonprofit is helping a Winterville family pay for medical modifications to their home.

Greyson Matthew is the youngest son of Marenda and Todd Ausbon. According to the campaign created by Greyson’s grandmother, when he was almost 5 months old, Greyson was diagnosed with partial seizure disorder and infantile spasms, a form of epilepsy.

The campaign posted by Alice Huggins is asking for funds to help their family modify their home in order to better serve Greyson, a boy who Huggins writes, “is the sweetest, most loving and caring child that God could have ever given us.”

Greyson’s family uses walkers, oxygen tanks, and many other items to help him survive, and the items take up a lot of space in his family’s home.

When local nonprofit Purple Diamond Divas Social Club heard of Greyson’s situation, they pledged to provide a check to his family.

With the money given, the family will add an extra room to their house that will be used as a handicap-accessible area, something Greyson’s mom has been dreaming of.

“It means the world to me, just the fact that strangers are willing to help out and help us get started on the handicap accessible addition to the house for him."

Todd Ausbon, Greyson’s father

The donation amount is not yet known, but the nonprofit is presenting the check to Greyson’s family at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at their home.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Cooper pardons Kinston man for 1992 crime
Greenville porch pirate
VIDEO: DO YOU KNOW ME? Greenville police looking for porch pirate
Crews work to put out QVC fatal fire
QVC employee reacts to fatal fire, life that was lost
Kinston police seized drugs and guns during the arrest
Kinston police arrest 2 for gun, drug crimes
Ethan Price
Lenoir County deputy fired in 2020 arrested by SBI on child porn charge

Latest News

Officer Mia Goodwin was a mother to three children and had recently returned to work from...
‘The profession hurts’: CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin dies after crash on I-85 in Charlotte, five days after return from maternity leave
Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.
Deputies working with state, federal partners to determine if QVC fire was arson
State reports over 4,800 new COVID-19 cases; Onslow County reporting 4 more deaths
Lenoir County PPE for volunteer fire departments
Lenoir County buys PPE worth thousands for volunteer fire departments