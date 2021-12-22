Advertisement

NCEL 12-21-2021

NCEL 12-21-2021
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Cooper pardons Kinston man for 1992 crime
Crews work to put out QVC fatal fire
QVC employee reacts to fatal fire, life that was lost
Greenville porch pirate
VIDEO: DO YOU KNOW ME? Greenville police looking for porch pirate
Kinston police seized drugs and guns during the arrest
Kinston police arrest 2 for gun, drug crimes
Ethan Price
Lenoir County deputy fired in 2020 arrested by SBI on child porn charge

Latest News

VIDEO: DO YOU KNOW ME? Greenville police looking for porch pirate
VIDEO: DO YOU KNOW ME? Greenville police looking for porch pirate
NCEL 12-21-21
NCEL 12-21-21
MEGAMILLIONS 12-21-21
ECU men’s basketball ends 11-game losing streak to Southern Miss with home win
ECU men’s basketball ends 11-game losing streak to Southern Miss with home win