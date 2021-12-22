Advertisement

Man arrested for 2020 homicide in Castalia

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says a man is behind bars for a homicide that happened almost a year ago.

Officials say 31-year-old Mekwan Knar Dontect Battle is currently being held in the Nash County Detention Facility without bond and is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Jaleel Taquee Evans.

Nash County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to Sumler Road in Castalia on October 28, 2020, after someone discovered human remains.

Those remains were later identified as 30-year-old Evans, who was reported missing on October 8, 2020, in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Greensboro Police Department and the Nash County Sheriff’s Office worked together to investigate what happened to Evans, and during the investigation, probable cause was established to charge Battle.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office arrested Battle on December 21, 2021.

His first court appearance is set for December 28.

