Lenoir County buys PPE worth thousands for volunteer fire departments

Lenoir County PPE for volunteer fire departments
Lenoir County PPE for volunteer fire departments(Lenoir County Public Information)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County has personal protective equipment headed its way.

The Lenoir County Board of Commissioners approved the use of funds the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act to buy PPE for volunteer fire departments.

The county says the commissioners approved the decision to buy $30,000 worth of PPE to distribute to the departments across the county.

We’re told each department will get a battery-operated sprayer along with the disinfectant liquid with it, N95 masks, surgical masks, protective gowns, face shields, safety glasses, surgical gloves, sanitizing wipes, and hand sanitizer.

“I would like to thank the volunteer fire departments for their hard work and unwavering dedication throughout this entire pandemic,” Lenoir County Fire Marshal Jake Turner said. “I also appreciate the support of the county commissioners for providing this protective equipment to keep our first responders safe as they continue to provide service for our county.”

The county says that as soon as the equipment comes in, it will be evenly distributed to each volunteer fire department.

