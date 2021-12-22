Advertisement

Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Rain moving out; Sunshine moving in

The chill will break Christmas Day with highs nearing 70°
By Jim Howard
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The last of the raindrops will exit by 9:00 am Wednesday, leaving us with clearing skies and a sunny outlook that will stick with us all the way through the holiday weekend. Gusty north winds will cap the highs in the 50s Wednesday under sunny skies.

As skies stay clear, colder air will find its way into the East, dropping our temperatures as we make our way into Thursday. Overnight lows Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be in the upper 20s with a similar temperature outlook for Thursday night into Friday morning. Daytime highs on Thursday will only reach the upper 40s, and any sort of a breeze will make it feel like the low to mid 40s.

We’ve got a big warm up coming for Christmas Day. Highs will jump to the mid to upper 60s Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Sorry kids, no snow this year.

Wednesday

Becoming mostly sunny. Cool and breezy. High of 55°. Wind: NW-12 G18.

Wednesday Night

Clear and frosty cold. Low of 29°. Wind: N-4.

Thursday

Sunny and chilly. High 48°. Wind: N 5-10.

Friday

Sunny and milder. High 60°. Wind: SW 5-10.

