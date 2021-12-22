ECU football set to realize Bowl game goal, prepared for tough test against Boston College

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU’s bowl game is less than a week away. The Pirates will practice in Washington D.C. on Friday and Saturday. They face off with Boston College on Monday afternoon, at 2:30, in the Military Bowl.

It’s bowl week for the ECU football team as you can see behind me they’re loading up the truck with all their pads, and gear, to get to the Military Bowl. The players head out tomorrow morning on the bus to their big bowl game and they have been looking forward to this for a long time.

“It means a lot.. It’s one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done in my life, if not the most rewarding thing,” says ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers, “There’s been a lot of dark nights. This ride, this whole time, coming through what we came through to where we are.”

“When you have that goal in mind, that vision in mind, why not stick to it. It can always work out in your favor if you work for what you want,” says ECU linebacker Bruce Bivens, “Especially if you point to everyone around you look at the outcome.”

The struggle the seniors spoke about has them back in a bowl game. The Pirates last bowl came in the 2014 season. They are 9-11 all time in bowl games, including a loss to Maryland 51-20 the last time they played in the Military Bowl in 2010. They are focused to keep the ship headed in the right direction.

“It’s like everybody is new to it, so like we just taking it one day at a time, but we are really excited about you know what’s to come and obviously playing in the bowl game,” says Bivens.

“Not arrogant, not boasting about it man, there’s still time to put the work in,” says ECU safety Warren Saba, “The season is not done yet. As a locker room, as a team, we are looking to do more.”

Neither ECU, nor Mike Houston, has faced Boston College but they have had plenty of time to study and know they are facing a tough challenge against the Eagles on Monday.

“Quarterback is going to be one of the top quarterbacks in the country next year. They want to line up and run over us. Then they are going to play action 7-man protect and throw the ball 70 yards down the field. You know get their offense off the field,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “On the other side, you look defensively, they are built to compliment that. They are the number one pass defense in the ACC, 4th in country. I think we have a pretty good idea for what they are.”

WITN will be traveling to the Washington D.Cc. area to follow the Pirates. We will have updates leading up to the game, in their bowl game, and reaction following their clash with Boston College. Please joins for updates on our newscasts and social media.

