Advertisement

Deputies working with state, federal partners to determine if QVC fire was arson

Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.
Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.(WRAL/NBC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Several agencies are working to determine if the massive fire at the QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount was arson.

Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Wilson Muse said that they are working in tandem with the SBI, state fire marshal, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on the investigation.

The fire broke out at the 1.5-million square foot building this past Saturday after 2 a.m. and killed 21-year-old Kevon Ricks.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Cooper pardons Kinston man for 1992 crime
Greenville porch pirate
VIDEO: DO YOU KNOW ME? Greenville police looking for porch pirate
Crews work to put out QVC fatal fire
QVC employee reacts to fatal fire, life that was lost
Kinston police seized drugs and guns during the arrest
Kinston police arrest 2 for gun, drug crimes
Ethan Price
Lenoir County deputy fired in 2020 arrested by SBI on child porn charge

Latest News

Officer Mia Goodwin was a mother to three children and had recently returned to work from...
‘The profession hurts’: CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin dies after crash on I-85 in Charlotte, five days after return from maternity leave
Greyson Mathew and family
Nonprofit helps 4-year-old boy and family ahead of Christmas
State reports over 4,800 new COVID-19 cases; Onslow County reporting 4 more deaths
Lenoir County PPE for volunteer fire departments
Lenoir County buys PPE worth thousands for volunteer fire departments