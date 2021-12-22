Deputies working with state, federal partners to determine if QVC fire was arson

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Several agencies are working to determine if the massive fire at the QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount was arson.

Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Wilson Muse said that they are working in tandem with the SBI, state fire marshal, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on the investigation.

The fire broke out at the 1.5-million square foot building this past Saturday after 2 a.m. and killed 21-year-old Kevon Ricks.

