DEPUTIES: Man facing charges after hiding drugs on juvenile

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said a man is facing charges after he hid drugs on a juvenile.

Terry Keys, 39, of Edward, is charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II-controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale of controlled substances, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Craven County deputies and officers with New Bern Police searched a vehicle driven by Keys during a stop on Weyerhaeuser Road near River Road outside of Vanceboro.

During that search, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office said that nearly an ounce and a half of heroin and less than an ounce of crack cocaine was found hidden on a juvenile in the vehicle.

Keys is being held in the Craven County Detention Facility under a $3-million secured bond.

We’re told petitions are pending against the juvenile.

