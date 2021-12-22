Advertisement

Craven County Schools staff celebrated for work during pandemic

Craven County school staff receive early Christmas gift
Craven County school staff receive early Christmas gift(Craven County schools)
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Some Craven County classrooms were filled with emotion Tuesday.

“I am so excited,” Angie Brinson, Vanceboro-Farm Life Elementary teacher’s assistant, and bus driver said.

The excitement began when school leaders gave Craven County school staff an early Christmas present in the form of a $100 gift card to use however they want.

“It was a great surprise knowing that we’re being thought of during these times and during the holidays,” Rachel Roccuzzo, Vanceboro-Farm Life Elementary school teacher said.

The nonprofit Together Rising chose six school systems across the country to celebrate and the Craven County School System was one of the lucky ones.

“It made me very proud because we have all really come together especially during the pandemic to try to get our kids caught up in what they’ve missed,” Brinson said.

After nearly two years working at the school throughout the pandemic, Brinson recalled, “Oh wow, so many challenges.”

Roccuzzo reflected upon the time as well.

Craven County Schools said its system received over $200,000 in gift cards for employees.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Price
Lenoir County deputy fired in 2020 arrested by SBI on child porn charge
Samuel Wilson, K-9 Kai, & Gabrielle Pike
DEPUTIES: Craven County K-9 discovers drugs during traffic stop
Crews work to put out QVC fatal fire
QVC employee reacts to fatal fire, life that was lost
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Governor Cooper pardons Kinston man for 1992 crime

Latest News

COVID tests recommended before holiday travel
COVID tests recommended before holiday travel
Janis Gallagher
Pitt County appoints permanent county manager
P.I.C. Barbershop toy giveaway
Greenville’s Cops and Barbers program offers haircuts and gifts
Greenville Police are looking for information on this woman who is seen taking a package from a...
Greenville porch pirate caught on camera