Craven County Schools staff celebrated for work during pandemic

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Some Craven County classrooms were filled with emotion Tuesday.

“I am so excited,” Angie Brinson, Vanceboro-Farm Life Elementary teacher’s assistant, and bus driver said.

The excitement began when school leaders gave Craven County school staff an early Christmas present in the form of a $100 gift card to use however they want.

“It was a great surprise knowing that we’re being thought of during these times and during the holidays,” Rachel Roccuzzo, Vanceboro-Farm Life Elementary school teacher said.

The nonprofit Together Rising chose six school systems across the country to celebrate and the Craven County School System was one of the lucky ones.

“It made me very proud because we have all really come together especially during the pandemic to try to get our kids caught up in what they’ve missed,” Brinson said.

After nearly two years working at the school throughout the pandemic, Brinson recalled, “Oh wow, so many challenges.”

Roccuzzo reflected upon the time as well.

“We have taught everything, from all complete virtual, to some virtual, some face-to-face, and switching it over and over again.”

Craven County Schools said its system received over $200,000 in gift cards for employees.

