Bridgeton Police Department holds community event to support families, children in need

BRIDGETON, N.C. (WITN) - The Bridgeton Police Department held a community event this week to help fundraise for families and children in need in the area.

Police say they partnered with Random Acts of Kindness, Bridgeton Methodist Church, Citizens from Bridgeton, and Religious Community Services to sponsor 14 families and 40 children for Christmas.

Bridgeton Police Department gift event (Bridgeton Police Department)

The department says each child got a Fire tablet, a children’s Bible, toys, gift cards, clothes, candy, and homemade baked goods. Toothbrushes and toothpaste were donated by Dr. Rankin and Fiume Orthodontics.

We’re told food and other items were also donated for the holiday.

