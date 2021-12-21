Advertisement

Vidant Health encouraging blood donations as pandemic hits supply

Donated blood from the Chippewa Valley Museum's blood drive on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 in Eau...
(Jeff Ralph / WEAU)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One hospital system here in the east is urging people to help them tackle a need for blood donations this holiday season.

Dr. Dave Harlow, vice president of Allied Services at Vidant Health, said on Tuesday there’s always a need for blood donations especially around the holidays when more people travel to see loved ones.

Harlow said the pandemic has led to lower donor turnout which only makes demand for blood higher.

That’s why the system is encouraging healthy community members to make an appointment with The Blood Connection.

“If gifts are a part of what you’re giving out this year, the single most precious gift you can give is the donation of blood,” Harlow said.

The Blood Connection’s annual holiday blood drive runs through December 27th.

Anyone who donates during that time will recieve a gift card and a t-shirt.

You can schedule a donation here.

