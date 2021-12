NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A road will be closed in New Bern starting Tuesday.

The City of New Bern says the railroad crossing at National Ave/ George Street will be closed through 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The city advises drivers to use Guion Street, N. Craven Street, N. Bern Street and Avenue A to detour around the closure.

The city did not say what the closure was for.

