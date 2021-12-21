QVC employee reacts to fatal fire, life that was lost

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - More than 2 days after a fire erupted Saturday at the QVC facility in Rocky Mount, firefighters were still working together to put out hotspots Monday afternoon.

Up to 2,500 families are impacted by the fire, according to the Rocky Mount Chamber of Commerce, and many say it will take them a long time to recover.

For one family, in particular, the fire was fatal, as a man who was a father, a nephew, and a loved one to many died.

The body of Kevon Ricks, 21, was found by search and rescue crews Sunday inside the fire-ravaged distribution center. Ricks was the father of a 1-year-old child.

On Monday, in front of the destroyed facility, and as the magnitude of the cleanup stared rescue workers in the face, some QVC employees stopped by to pay respect to Ricks.

“I wanted to come by and actually pay respects to the family that lost their son, and to the little boy who lost their father,” Victoria Headlee, a QVC returns processor said.

Headlee said she didn’t know Ricks, but thought stopping by was the least that she could do.

“Everybody lost their jobs but the big thing is someone lost their life. What he had to go through in there alone must’ve been really hard for him and I know God was right there beside him through it all.”

Like Ricks, Headlee has a child of her own she has to support.

She revealed that QVC has stepped up to take care of those who have lost their jobs just days before Christmas.

“It’s very hard financially and with everything going on in my home life, it put a big damper in my life.”

The company said it will be providing shutdown pay to all employees from Dec. 18th through Dec. 31st.

Once it’s safe to do so, Headlee hopes QVC honors Ricks’ life, “...to come out here and have a vigil for the guy that lost his life, and for his family, so we know that we cared about him.”

Crews are still working to find out how the fire ignited. No other information has yet been released on Ricks’ death.

