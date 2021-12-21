Pitt County appoints permanent county manager

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Board of Commissioners appointed a permanent county manager Tuesday.

The public information office for Pitt County says Janis Gallagher will be the permanent county manager effective Jan 1st, 2022. She is the first female to be named county manager for the government of Pitt County and succeeds Scott Elliott, who is retiring with 20 years of service.

WITN reported last week that Gallagher was made interim county manager, effective Dec. 15th. She is now officially the permanent county manager. Before that, she served as county attorney since 2008 following her appointment to assistant county attorney in 1998.

Gallagher will be in charge of the day-to-day operations of county government, working closely with the Pitt County Board of Commissioners. She will also manage and coordinate the implementation of board policy and directives.

“The Board of Commissioners is pleased to have selected Janis Gallagher as permanent County Manager for Pitt County. Her credentials, experience, and character will be a great asset to Pitt County for years to come,” Mike Fitzpatrick, Pitt County Board of Commissioners chairman says.

Gallagher spoke about her new role, saying, “I am grateful for the confidence the noard has placed in me. I am honored to follow Scott Elliott as manager and continue the great work that he has done in Pitt County.”

