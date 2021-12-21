Advertisement

Pitt County appoints permanent county manager

Janis Gallagher
Janis Gallagher(Pitt County Office of Public Information)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Board of Commissioners appointed a permanent county manager Tuesday.

The public information office for Pitt County says Janis Gallagher will be the permanent county manager effective Jan 1st, 2022. She is the first female to be named county manager for the government of Pitt County and succeeds Scott Elliott, who is retiring with 20 years of service.

WITN reported last week that Gallagher was made interim county manager, effective Dec. 15th. She is now officially the permanent county manager. Before that, she served as county attorney since 2008 following her appointment to assistant county attorney in 1998.

Gallagher will be in charge of the day-to-day operations of county government, working closely with the Pitt County Board of Commissioners. She will also manage and coordinate the implementation of board policy and directives.

“The Board of Commissioners is pleased to have selected Janis Gallagher as permanent County Manager for Pitt County. Her credentials, experience, and character will be a great asset to Pitt County for years to come,” Mike Fitzpatrick, Pitt County Board of Commissioners chairman says.

Gallagher spoke about her new role, saying, “I am grateful for the confidence the noard has placed in me. I am honored to follow Scott Elliott as manager and continue the great work that he has done in Pitt County.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Price
Lenoir County deputy fired in 2020 arrested by SBI on child porn charge
Samuel Wilson, K-9 Kai, & Gabrielle Pike
DEPUTIES: Craven County K-9 discovers drugs during traffic stop
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Crews work to put out QVC fatal fire
QVC employee reacts to fatal fire, life that was lost
‘Could see as many as 10,000 cases a day’ Cohen says of Omicron spread

Latest News

Cheri Beasley
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to endorse Cheri Beasley for U.S. Senate
Late-senator Johnny Isakson and NC senator Thom Tillis
Sen. Tillis remembers late Republican U.S. senator
Toussaint Summers Jr. announced his candidacy for New Bern mayor on Friday.
Former New Bern police chief officially announces run for mayor
North Carolina State Senator Jeff Jackson
State Senator Jeff Jackson ends bid for U.S. Senate