Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Comparing daylight hours between winter and summer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Welcome to winter! The new season officially arrived with the Winter Solstice at 10:59am, December 21st. This is the shortest daylight day of the year! We have been adding a little extra daylight at the end of the day since Dec 5, but the mornings continue to give up light. January 6 has the latest sunrise, but the net effect of daylight will increase after Dec. 21.

Four hours and 49 minutes of extra daylight is a big change. This is why winter is cold and summer is hot. The Northern Hemisphere where we live, gets much more solar radiation in the summer months which makes it hotter. The longest daylight day of the year is June 21, marking the beginning of summer. The shortest is Dec 21, marking the beginning of winter. - Phillip Williams

