Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Comparing daylight hours between winter and summer

December 21st is not only the start of winter, but also the shortest daylight day of the year
By Phillip Williams
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Welcome to winter! The new season officially arrived with the Winter Solstice at 10:59am, December 21st. This is the shortest daylight day of the year! We have been adding a little extra daylight at the end of the day since Dec 5, but the mornings continue to give up light. January 6 has the latest sunrise, but the net effect of daylight will increase after Dec. 21.

Here is the trivia question below. Make your selection and scroll down to see how you did.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Dec 21
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Dec 21(WITN)

Think about what activities you do in the summer in the evening to try to remember how late the sun sets. Think of when it gets dark now in relation to when you leave work. Use those to help you make an educated guess at the correct answer. See below to check how you did.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Dec 21
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Dec 21(WITN)

Four hours and 49 minutes of extra daylight is a big change. This is why winter is cold and summer is hot. The Northern Hemisphere where we live, gets much more solar radiation in the summer months which makes it hotter. The longest daylight day of the year is June 21, marking the beginning of summer. The shortest is Dec 21, marking the beginning of winter. - Phillip Williams

