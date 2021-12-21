Advertisement

No. 16 Duke women roll to victory 78-35

(Sam Craft | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Elizabeth Balogun scored 11 of her 14 points in the first half when No. 16 Duke took control and the Blue Devils defeated winless Charleston Southern 78-35.

Nyah Green and Miela Goodchild added 10 points each for Duke, with Vanessa de Jesus grabbing 10 rebounds.

Charleston Southern was led by Alyssia Faye and Skylar Baltezegar with eight points apiece.

Duke led 40-24 at halftime and was up by as many as 45 in the second half.

