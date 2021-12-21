Advertisement

Most state road projects halt for holidays

(WGEM)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Most state road construction projects will be suspended to help ease traffic during the holidays.

The Department of Transportation plans to open lanes that have been closed on highways across the state from now until Tuesday, December 28 and then again from Friday, December 31- Tuesday, January 4.

Exceptions include bridges being replaced, long-term lane construction that cannot be temporarily removed and highway work that does not impact travel.

The DOT is offering the following tips for those hitting the roads over the holidays:

  • Leave early. Travel at non-peak hours and use alternative routes to avoid the heaviest traffic congestion.
  • Stay alert. Even when highway work is paused, you may encounter narrowed lanes, shifts in traffic and lower speed limits through work zones.
  • Be patient.
  • Don’t drive drowsy. For extended drives, take frequent breaks to remain alert.
  • Don’t drive distracted. When drivers are not focused on the road, they react slowly to traffic conditions and are more likely to be involved in a crash.

Officials say the heaviest traffic is expected Monday, especially on highways. Drivers are urged to pay extra attention and be cautious when traveling, even in work zones.

