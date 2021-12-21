Kinston police arrest 2 for gun, drug crimes

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were arrested Monday on gun and drug crimes.

The Kinston Police Department says at about 9:33 p.m., patrol officers made a traffic stop and arrested Ke’monte Nobles and Kameron Howard and charged them with the following.

Ke’monte Nobles, 21, was charged with:

Felony carrying a concealed gun

Possession of a stolen firearm

Four counts of trafficking opiates

Possess with intent to sell MDMA

Possession with intent to sell a schedule IV substance

Possession with intent to sell a schedule VI substance

Maintaining a vehicle/distribution of a controlled substance

Kameron Howard, 18, was charged with:

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of a stolen firearm

Four counts of trafficking opiates

Possession with intent to sell MDMA

Possession with intent to sell a schedule IV substance

Possession with intent to sell a schedule VI substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Police say they are also seeking juvenile petitions on another person for several felony charges.

They say during the traffic stop, officers found illegal narcotics including 6 pounds of marijuana, oxycodone pills and xanax pills. They also seized illegally possessed firearms, including one stolen from Richmond, VA.

