Kinston police arrest 2 for gun, drug crimes
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were arrested Monday on gun and drug crimes.
The Kinston Police Department says at about 9:33 p.m., patrol officers made a traffic stop and arrested Ke’monte Nobles and Kameron Howard and charged them with the following.
Ke’monte Nobles, 21, was charged with:
- Felony carrying a concealed gun
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Four counts of trafficking opiates
- Possess with intent to sell MDMA
- Possession with intent to sell a schedule IV substance
- Possession with intent to sell a schedule VI substance
- Maintaining a vehicle/distribution of a controlled substance
Kameron Howard, 18, was charged with:
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Four counts of trafficking opiates
- Possession with intent to sell MDMA
- Possession with intent to sell a schedule IV substance
- Possession with intent to sell a schedule VI substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Police say they are also seeking juvenile petitions on another person for several felony charges.
They say during the traffic stop, officers found illegal narcotics including 6 pounds of marijuana, oxycodone pills and xanax pills. They also seized illegally possessed firearms, including one stolen from Richmond, VA.
