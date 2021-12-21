Advertisement

Kinston police arrest 2 for gun, drug crimes

Kinston police seized drugs and guns during the arrest
Kinston police seized drugs and guns during the arrest(Kinston Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were arrested Monday on gun and drug crimes.

The Kinston Police Department says at about 9:33 p.m., patrol officers made a traffic stop and arrested Ke’monte Nobles and Kameron Howard and charged them with the following.

Ke’monte Nobles, 21, was charged with:

  • Felony carrying a concealed gun
  • Possession of a stolen firearm
  • Four counts of trafficking opiates
  • Possess with intent to sell MDMA
  • Possession with intent to sell a schedule IV substance
  • Possession with intent to sell a schedule VI substance
  • Maintaining a vehicle/distribution of a controlled substance

Kameron Howard, 18, was charged with:

  • Possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Possession of a stolen firearm
  • Four counts of trafficking opiates
  • Possession with intent to sell MDMA
  • Possession with intent to sell a schedule IV substance
  • Possession with intent to sell a schedule VI substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Police say they are also seeking juvenile petitions on another person for several felony charges.

They say during the traffic stop, officers found illegal narcotics including 6 pounds of marijuana, oxycodone pills and xanax pills. They also seized illegally possessed firearms, including one stolen from Richmond, VA.

