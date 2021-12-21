Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Rain increasing Tuesday afternoon; Clearing Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A low pressure system will move off the Southeaster US coast today and bring light rain to much of Eastern NC. Rain will spread northward through the afternoon and most areas will have light rain through the evening. The last of the raindrops will exit by sunrise Wednesday. Rain totals will likely range from around 0.25″ inland to near 1.00″ along the coast. Tuesday will be a chilly, damp day with temperatures holding in the 40s for well inland areas while low and mid 50s occur along the coast. Winds will become breezy Wednesday from the northwest as the low pressure moves farther off the coast.

Milder weather will arrive for Christmas Day. Highs in the mid 60s under parttly sunny skies will be with us Saturday. Sorry kids, no snow this year.

Tuesday

Cloudy and chilly with rain moving in from south to north. High: 48°; Near 60° on the coast. Wind: N 5-12. Rain chance: 80% by late.

Tuesday Night

Rain likely, with a few heavier showers near the coast. Overnight low: 42°. Rain chance: 90%.

Wednesday

Becoming mostly sunny. Cool and breezy. High of 55°. Wind: NW-12 G18.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and cool. High 48. Wind: NW 5-10

