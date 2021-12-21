Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Rain increasing Tuesday afternoon; Clearing Wednesday

Chilly northerly breezes will blow as rain moves in on the first day of Winter
By Phillip Williams
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A low pressure system will move off the Southeaster US coast today and bring light rain to much of Eastern NC. Rain will spread northward through the afternoon and most areas will have light rain through the evening. The last of the raindrops will exit by sunrise Wednesday. Rain totals will likely range from around 0.25″ inland to near 1.00″ along the coast. Tuesday will be a chilly, damp day with temperatures holding in the 40s for well inland areas while low and mid 50s occur along the coast. Winds will become breezy Wednesday from the northwest as the low pressure moves farther off the coast.

Milder weather will arrive for Christmas Day. Highs in the mid 60s under parttly sunny skies will be with us Saturday. Sorry kids, no snow this year.

Tuesday

Cloudy and chilly with rain moving in from south to north. High: 48°; Near 60° on the coast. Wind: N 5-12. Rain chance: 80% by late.

Tuesday Night

Rain likely, with a few heavier showers near the coast. Overnight low: 42°. Rain chance: 90%.

Wednesday

Becoming mostly sunny. Cool and breezy. High of 55°. Wind: NW-12 G18.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and cool. High 48. Wind: NW 5-10

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Price
Lenoir County deputy fired in 2020 arrested by SBI on child porn charge
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Samuel Wilson, K-9 Kai, & Gabrielle Pike
DEPUTIES: Craven County K-9 discovers drugs during traffic stop
‘Could see as many as 10,000 cases a day’ Cohen says of Omicron spread
Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.
Crews still putting out hotspots at QVC facility, body of missing employee found

Latest News

Governor Cooper pardons Kinston man for 1992 crime
Greenville New Year's Celebration 2022
New Year’s celebration to return to Greenville, WITN's Hannah Jeffries to host
Road closed in New Bern
Most state road projects halt for holidays