Greenville’s Cops and Barbers program offers haircuts and gifts
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Police Department’s Cops and Barbers program partnered with Toys for Tots this week.
The program works to provide free haircuts and free Christmas gifts for a group of children identified through local barbershops and school resource officers in the area.
Demetrus Barrett is the owner of P.I.C. Kutz Barbershop in Greenville. He has a special connection to giving back to children in need.
Barrett stressed that his passion is giving, so it makes him feel great to give back to the community.
Sgt. Richard Williams of the Greenville Police Department echoed Barrett’s sentiments during the season known for giving.
“Barbershops are always doing things for the community, whether it’s the free haircuts back to school, the turkey giveaway...” Williams remarked.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.