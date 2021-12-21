Greenville’s Cops and Barbers program offers haircuts and gifts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Police Department’s Cops and Barbers program partnered with Toys for Tots this week.

The program works to provide free haircuts and free Christmas gifts for a group of children identified through local barbershops and school resource officers in the area.

Demetrus Barrett is the owner of P.I.C. Kutz Barbershop in Greenville. He has a special connection to giving back to children in need.

“The toys that I’m giving away are going to two of the families at the children’s hospital in Greenville. Two years ago, my son passed away from cancer, so I know what it’s like to be one of the recipients of toys, you know, not being able to afford Christmas gifts.”

Barrett stressed that his passion is giving, so it makes him feel great to give back to the community.

Sgt. Richard Williams of the Greenville Police Department echoed Barrett’s sentiments during the season known for giving.

“Barbershops are always doing things for the community, whether it’s the free haircuts back to school, the turkey giveaway...” Williams remarked.

“We just really want to do something around this time of the year... Christmas holiday. Again, it’s the season to be giving so it’s just something we really want to do for our community and our kids.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.