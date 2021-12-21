Event planner offers tips on how to share a meal safely during holidays

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - During the holidays, many people take a break from their day-to-day routines to sit around the table and enjoy loved ones’ company.

However, more than 1,600 people are in North Carolina hospitals with COVID-19 and that number keeps growing between the strains of Delta and Omicron.

That’s why the CDC says if you’re going to gather, get vaccinated, wear a mask indoors, and consider getting tested for COVID-19.

Event planner Brittanie Pate has been coordinating weddings throughout most of the pandemic.

She offered advice on how to share a meal with friends and family.

“I would suggest spreading out the food around the room, setting up different stations so everyone’s not at one big table at the one time, grabbing all the silverware and things like that.”

During Pate’s time coordinating events, she’s come up with ways for family and friends to enjoy a meal safely.

“Instead of doing like... everyone sits where you want to sit, maybe assigning: ‘that is the Smith’s family table,’ ‘this is the Robinson table.’ So, people will feel more comfortable sitting together.”

Additionally, Pate recommends having an inside and outside option so people have space to spread out.

“I also suggest putting extra chairs out so people don’t feel like ‘Okay I have to sit here…' There’s some wiggle room.”

If people are sharing a meal with others outside of their immediate household, Pate encourages them to use disposable utensils.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.