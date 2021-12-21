Advertisement

Event planner offers tips on how to share a meal safely during holidays

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - During the holidays, many people take a break from their day-to-day routines to sit around the table and enjoy loved ones’ company.

However, more than 1,600 people are in North Carolina hospitals with COVID-19 and that number keeps growing between the strains of Delta and Omicron.

That’s why the CDC says if you’re going to gather, get vaccinated, wear a mask indoors, and consider getting tested for COVID-19.

Event planner Brittanie Pate has been coordinating weddings throughout most of the pandemic.

She offered advice on how to share a meal with friends and family.

During Pate’s time coordinating events, she’s come up with ways for family and friends to enjoy a meal safely.

Additionally, Pate recommends having an inside and outside option so people have space to spread out.

“I also suggest putting extra chairs out so people don’t feel like ‘Okay I have to sit here…' There’s some wiggle room.”

If people are sharing a meal with others outside of their immediate household, Pate encourages them to use disposable utensils.

