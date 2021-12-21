Better Business Bureau gives tips on returning, exchanging holiday gifts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Better Business Bureau provided a list of tips Monday for people to keep in mind when returning or exchanging gifts this holiday season.

While stores are not legally required to accept exchanges or give refunds unless the merchandise was defective or misrepresented, and policies vary from store to store, there are ways to identify what a store’s policy is.

Additionally, there are ways to make sure you can best be taken care of while seeking to return or exchange a gift.

Here is what the BBB advises:

Get to know store policies before you make a purchase. For example, find out if the store has a return policy and, if so, how it works. Many stores change their policies for the holiday season and you should find out if there is a restocking fee, or if the store offers cash refunds, exchanges, or store credit. Policies can usually be found posted at the check-out counter or on the back of receipts.

Understand online store return policies by searching for them online before clicking “buy.” Find out if the store accepts returns or exchanges and who pays for the shipping.

Get the details on a product’s warranty. Find out how returns and repairs are handled if an item stops working or needs replacements. Ask whether you will need to deal with the manufacturer directly or whether the store will.

Always keep your receipt and packaging as many stores will only accept returns and exchanges if you can present the item with them. Also, bring your ID to avoid holiday return scams.

Make returns in a timely fashion. Take the item back to the store without delay so you don’t miss your chance to make your return.

