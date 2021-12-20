U.S. Marshals offering $2,500 reward for information on Havelock shooting suspect

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted by the Havelock Police Department.

20-year-old Arthur Jackson Jr. is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The charge stems from an Oct. 9th Havelock bar shooting where 35-year-old Robert Reels was killed and 26-year-old Isaiah Oden was wounded.

U.S. Marshals say Jackson has connections to Havelock, as well as Camden, NJ, and Virginia, and could be living with family or close friends in those areas.

Jackson is described as having brown eyes and black hair, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service by calling 1-877-WANTED2 or using the USMS Tips app. U.S. Marshals say all information will be taken in strict confidence.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.