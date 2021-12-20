Advertisement

U.S. Marshals offering $2,500 reward for information on Havelock shooting suspect

Arthur Jackson Jr.
Arthur Jackson Jr.(U.S. Marshals Service)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted by the Havelock Police Department.

20-year-old Arthur Jackson Jr. is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The charge stems from an Oct. 9th Havelock bar shooting where 35-year-old Robert Reels was killed and 26-year-old Isaiah Oden was wounded.

U.S. Marshals say Jackson has connections to Havelock, as well as Camden, NJ, and Virginia, and could be living with family or close friends in those areas.

Jackson is described as having brown eyes and black hair, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service by calling 1-877-WANTED2 or using the USMS Tips app. U.S. Marshals say all information will be taken in strict confidence.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive fire destroyed most of a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount, North Carolina,...
Employee missing after massive 5-alarm fire destroys Rocky Mount QVC distribution center
Body found following fire at Rocky Mount QVC distribution center
Authorities are asking the public's help in identifying a Greenville porch pirate.
Authorities on lookout for Greenville porch pirate
Body of missing 21-year-old QVC employee found following massive fire at distribution facility
Man arrested for drug trafficking in Goldsboro

Latest News

NCDOR
North Carolina Department of Revenue announces business recovery grant
‘Could see as many as 10,000 cases a day’ Cohen says of Omicron spread
Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.
Rep. Butterfield offers condolences, resources regarding Rocky Mount QVC fire
Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.
Crews still putting out hotspots at QVC facility, body of missing employee found