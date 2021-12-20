Rep. Butterfield offers condolences, resources regarding Rocky Mount QVC fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina congressman is offering his condolences surrounding the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount.

Congressman G.K. Butterfield said the fire has shaken the community to its core.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the late Kevon Ricks, his family, and his coworkers and their families during this incredibly difficult time,” said Congressman Butterfield. “This is a tragic event, and I have been in contact with Edgecombe County Manager, Eric Evans, to offer any assistance my office can provide. North Carolina’s First Congressional District is thankful for the firefighters and first responders for their work to end the fire at the QVC Distribution Center.”

