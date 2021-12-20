Advertisement

Rep. Butterfield offers condolences, resources regarding Rocky Mount QVC fire

Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.
Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.(WRAL/NBC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina congressman is offering his condolences surrounding the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount.

Congressman G.K. Butterfield said the fire has shaken the community to its core.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the late Kevon Ricks, his family, and his coworkers and their families during this incredibly difficult time,” said Congressman Butterfield. “This is a tragic event, and I have been in contact with Edgecombe County Manager, Eric Evans, to offer any assistance my office can provide. North Carolina’s First Congressional District is thankful for the firefighters and first responders for their work to end the fire at the QVC Distribution Center.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive fire destroyed most of a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount, North Carolina,...
Employee missing after massive 5-alarm fire destroys Rocky Mount QVC distribution center
Body found following fire at Rocky Mount QVC distribution center
Authorities are asking the public's help in identifying a Greenville porch pirate.
Authorities on lookout for Greenville porch pirate
Body of missing 21-year-old QVC employee found following massive fire at distribution facility
Man arrested for drug trafficking in Goldsboro

Latest News

Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.
Crews still putting out hotspots at QVC facility, body of missing employee found
An all-way stop is being put up at the intersection of Speight Bridge Road and N.C. 91 in...
Greene County intersection to become all-way stop
NCEL 12-19-2021
Body of missing 21-year-old QVC employee found following massive fire at distribution facility