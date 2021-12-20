Advertisement

Play Greenville nominated as all-star sports destination

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local sports commission is being recognized as one of the best in the business.

The Greenville-Pitt County Sports Commission, also known as Play Greenville, has been nominated for a 2021 All-Star Destination Partner award from the Readers’ Choice Awards by SportsEvents Media Group.

Play Greenville Executive Director Gray Williams says the city has become well-known for hosting tournaments and competitions including soccer, baseball, and of course, the Little League Softball World Series.

Williams adds that sporting events and tournaments during 2020 and 2021 saw a record $14 million in economic impacts for the area.

“We have definitely felt the pressure as sports to bring back the hospitality and we think that we’re being leaders in that... So glad to see this, glad for my team to be able to see this as I think we’ve done a really good job over the last two years.”

Gray Williams, Play Greenville executive director

Greenville is competing against 15 other cities for the award.

You can vote here.

