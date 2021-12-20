Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Warmest Christmas on record?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over the last 10 years or so, Christmas Day has seemed to have more and more above normal temperatures. That got me thinking of my trivia question today. How warm was the warmest Christmas of all in Eastern North Carolina?

Pouring over the records, I can give you a hint. Christmas Day didn’t used to be so warm, so the correct answer happened in the last 10 years. Make your selection and check below to see how you did.

Yes, we hit 80 degrees in both Greenville and New Bern on December 25th in 2015. That December was the warmest December on record with an average temperature of 58 degrees. (That is the average of high and low together) Our 30 year average high in December is around 57 with an average low of 34. Stay tuned to WITN as we forecast for Christmas 2021. - Phillip Williams

