North Carolina secretary of state releases guide on avoiding online donation scams

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall released a guide Monday to help North Carolinians avoid scams when making online donations this holiday season.

The office of the secretary of state says the Online Giving Donor & Consumer Guide highlights the information to ask for when making a charitable donation through an online platform or app.

The guide was created by the National Association of State Charity Officials, the National Association of Secretaries of State, and the National Association of Attorneys General.

“Giving online offers speed and convenience, but I urge everyone to ask some questions before clicking the donate button to make sure that they are doing the maximum good with each charitable dollar,” Secretary Marshall said.

The guide is available on the charities section of the Secretary of State’s website here.

