Advertisement

North Carolina secretary of state releases guide on avoiding online donation scams

(Federal Bureau of Investigation)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall released a guide Monday to help North Carolinians avoid scams when making online donations this holiday season.

The office of the secretary of state says the Online Giving Donor & Consumer Guide highlights the information to ask for when making a charitable donation through an online platform or app.

The guide was created by the National Association of State Charity Officials, the National Association of Secretaries of State, and the National Association of Attorneys General.

“Giving online offers speed and convenience, but I urge everyone to ask some questions before clicking the donate button to make sure that they are doing the maximum good with each charitable dollar,” Secretary Marshall said.

The guide is available on the charities section of the Secretary of State’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive fire destroyed most of a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount, North Carolina,...
Employee missing after massive 5-alarm fire destroys Rocky Mount QVC distribution center
Body found following fire at Rocky Mount QVC distribution center
Authorities are asking the public's help in identifying a Greenville porch pirate.
Authorities on lookout for Greenville porch pirate
Body of missing 21-year-old QVC employee found following massive fire at distribution facility
Man arrested for drug trafficking in Goldsboro

Latest News

Samuel Wilson, K-9 Kai, & Gabrielle Pike
DEPUTIES: Craven County K-9 discovers drugs during traffic stop
Arthur Jackson Jr.
U.S. Marshals offering $2,500 reward for information on Havelock shooting suspect
NCDOR
North Carolina Department of Revenue announces business recovery grant
‘Could see as many as 10,000 cases a day’ Cohen says of Omicron spread