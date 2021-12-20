North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to endorse Cheri Beasley for U.S. Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday said he plans to endorse Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley in the coming days.

He was asked about recent comments in which he appeared to back his party’s presumptive Senate nominee. Beasley is the first black woman to serve as chief justice of the state Supreme Court.

The path toward the nomination was cleared for her last week when state Sen. Jeff Jackson left the race.

U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory, and ex-Rep. Mark Walker are the leading Republican candidates working to secure their party’s nomination.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.