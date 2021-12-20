North Carolina Department of Revenue announces business recovery grant

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Revenue announced on Thursday that it will begin accepting applications for business recovery grants.

Pitt County’s public information office says the NCDOR-administered program will issue a one-time payment to state businesses that meet the eligibility requirements and experienced an economic loss of at least 20% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

THE NCDOR lists two grant availabilities:

The hospitality grant for an eligible arts, entertainment, or recreation business, or accommodation or foodservice business such as a hotel, restaurant, or bar (North American Industry Classification System code 71 and 72).

The reimbursement grant for an eligible business not classified in NAICS code 71 and 72 and that did not receive funding from other relief programs including Paycheck Protection Program, COVID-19 Job Retention Grant, and EIDL Advance.

Pitt County says the grant amount is based on a percentage of the economic loss or $500,000, whichever is less.

Applications must be received by Jan. 31st, 2022.

Business owners can learn more and apply online here.

Pitt County business owners can learn more here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.