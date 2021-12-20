Advertisement

North Carolina Department of Revenue announces business recovery grant

NCDOR
NCDOR(NCDOR.gov)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Revenue announced on Thursday that it will begin accepting applications for business recovery grants.

Pitt County’s public information office says the NCDOR-administered program will issue a one-time payment to state businesses that meet the eligibility requirements and experienced an economic loss of at least 20% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

THE NCDOR lists two grant availabilities:

  • The hospitality grant for an eligible arts, entertainment, or recreation business, or accommodation or foodservice business such as a hotel, restaurant, or bar (North American Industry Classification System code 71 and 72).
  • The reimbursement grant for an eligible business not classified in NAICS code 71 and 72 and that did not receive funding from other relief programs including Paycheck Protection Program, COVID-19 Job Retention Grant, and EIDL Advance.

Pitt County says the grant amount is based on a percentage of the economic loss or $500,000, whichever is less.

Applications must be received by Jan. 31st, 2022.

Business owners can learn more and apply online here.

Pitt County business owners can learn more here.

