New Jersey man wanted on federal charges arrested in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Newark, NJ man was arrested in Greenville late last week.

The Greenville Police Department says, with the help of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, 37-year-old Jason Franklin was arrested on Dec. 17th.

Police say Franklin is a gang member from Newark who was wanted in connection with murder and attempted murders as part of a RICO conspiracy case.

The GPD says because this is an active federal case, they are currently unable to provide further information.

More information about the case from the United States Department of Justice can be found here.

