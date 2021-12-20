Advertisement

Man turns himself in on sexual assault indictment

Paul Straight
Paul Straight(New Bern Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man turned himself in Monday after a grand jury indicted him for a crime alleged to have occurred in 2019.

The New Bern Police Department says a grand jury in Craven County returned a true bill of indictment of second-degree forcible sexual offense last Monday, Dec. 13th, and 39-year-old Paul Straight was served with it Monday, Dec. 20th when he turned himself in.

Police say the crime came to their attention during a recent investigation into a separate and unrelated 2021 incident.

Straight received a $50,000 secured bond with a court date of Jan. 25th, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive fire destroyed most of a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount, North Carolina,...
Employee missing after massive 5-alarm fire destroys Rocky Mount QVC distribution center
Body found following fire at Rocky Mount QVC distribution center
Authorities are asking the public's help in identifying a Greenville porch pirate.
Authorities on lookout for Greenville porch pirate
Body of missing 21-year-old QVC employee found following massive fire at distribution facility
Man arrested for drug trafficking in Goldsboro

Latest News

North Carolina secretary of state releases guide on avoiding online donation scams
Samuel Wilson, K-9 Kai, & Gabrielle Pike
DEPUTIES: Craven County K-9 discovers drugs during traffic stop
Jason Franklin
New Jersey man wanted on federal charges arrested in Greenville
Arthur Jackson Jr.
U.S. Marshals offering $2,500 reward for information on Havelock shooting suspect