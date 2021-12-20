Man turns himself in on sexual assault indictment

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man turned himself in Monday after a grand jury indicted him for a crime alleged to have occurred in 2019.

The New Bern Police Department says a grand jury in Craven County returned a true bill of indictment of second-degree forcible sexual offense last Monday, Dec. 13th, and 39-year-old Paul Straight was served with it Monday, Dec. 20th when he turned himself in.

Police say the crime came to their attention during a recent investigation into a separate and unrelated 2021 incident.

Straight received a $50,000 secured bond with a court date of Jan. 25th, 2022.

