Lenoir County deputy fired in 2020 arrested by SBI on child porn charge

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A former Eastern Carolina deputy is facing a child porn charge after being arrested last week by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Ethan Price, 26, is charged with 2nd degree exploitation of a minor.

The SBI said that Price was arrested last Thursday nearly a year after a search warrant was executed at the former Lenoir County deputy’s home on December 30, 2020.

SBI officials said that multiple CyberTip reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the search of Price’s home.

Examination of devices taken found “child sexual exploitation” images, the SBI said.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said that Price was hired in March of 2017 and fired on December 30th, 2020, the same day the warrant was served.

“On the morning of December 30, 2020, I met with NC State Bureau of Investigation agents at my office. At that meeting, I learned that the NCSBI had an active investigation regarding Ethan Price who was an employee. I immediately ordered an internal investigation into the matter that the SBI disclosed to me. On the same date as the SBI notification and opening of the internal investigation, Ethan Price was terminated from the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office,” said Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram in a statement ot WITN.

A dismissal letter provided to WITN shows that the sheriff’s office fired Price after he refused to answer questions about the internal investigation.

A Lenoir County Sheriff's Office dismissal letter for deputy Ethan Price. (Lenoir County Sheriff's Office)

Records show that Price was being held in the Wayne County Detention Center following his arrest but has since been released.

