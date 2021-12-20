Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Bright, brisk Monday afternoon; Rain returns late Tuesday

Chilly northerly breezes will blow Monday afternoon under a sunny sky
By Phillip Williams
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Christmas week will bring chilly temps and another shot of needed rain. Sunny skies and chilly upper 40s Monday will give way to clouds Monday night ahead of the next rain maker.

A coastal low will move up from the Gulf Coast on Tuesday. The system will bring raindrops to eastern North Carolina from midday Tuesday through sunrise Wednesday. Rain totals will range from near an inch along the coast down to near nothing at Raleigh. Winds will stay from the north as the storm departs keeping our highs capped in the 40s and low 50s through Thursday.

Milder weather will arrive for Christmas Day. In fact, Christmas Day is shaping up to bring highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Sorry kids, no snow this year.

Monday

Sunny, breezy and chilly with a high of 48°. Wind: NE10 G18. Overnight low: 34°.

Tuesday

Cloudy and cool with rain moving in from south to north, mainly during the afternoon/evening. High of 50°. Wind: NE-7. Rain chance: 70%.

Tuesday Night

Rain likely, with a few heavier showers near the coast. Overnight low: 44°. Rain chance: 90%.

Wednesday

Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Cool and breezy. High of 53°. Wind: NW-12 G18. AM rain chance: 20%.

